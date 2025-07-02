Thirteen Michigan residents charged in nationwide health care fraud investigation

More than a dozen people in Michigan are facing charges in state and federal court in connection with a nationwide health fraud investigation that resulted in charges against 324 individuals.

The charges were filed under the Justice Department's 2025 National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the nationwide schemes involved Medicaid fraud as well as the sale of controlled substance prescriptions in exchange for cash. Federal investigators seized more than $245 million in cash, luxury cars, and other items. Investigators estimated the schemes would have resulted in a $14.6 billion financial loss and 15 billion pills illegally distributed.

"Today's record-setting Health Care Fraud Takedown sends a crystal-clear message to criminal actors, both foreign and domestic, intent on preying upon our most vulnerable citizens and stealing from hardworking American taxpayers: we will find you; we will prosecute you, and we will hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a statement. "Make no mistake – this administration will not tolerate criminals who line their pockets with taxpayer dollars while endangering the health and safety of our communities."

Federal court cases in Michigan

Usman Ahmad, 66, of Lake Orion, Durand Dynum, 46, of Canton, Ebony Daniels, 33, of Eastpointe and Allen Satawhite, 37, of Detroit, are charged with conspiracy to distribute and distribution of controlled substances. Investigators allege that Ahmad, a pharmacist who owned Detroit Hoover Pharmacy, used his business to illegally distribute drugs that doctors used at a clinic in Southfield. Dynum, Ebony Daniels and Satawhite are accused of recruiting fake patients to the Southfield clinic.

Wahid Makki, 62, and Zainab Makki, 62, both of Dearborn Heights, are accused of filing false claims to Medicaid and Medicare for prescription drugs for two pharmacies they operated. They agreed to pay the U.S. and Michigan $1.5 million to resolve a lawsuit. Additionally, Wahid Makki agreed to be barred from Medicaid, Medicare and other federal health care programs for 10 years.

Dr. Mohmmed Al-Shihabi, 55, of Northville, is charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and four counts of health care fraud. Authorities allege that Al-Shihabi submitted $450,000 in false and fraudulent claims to Medicare for services for beneficiaries. In exchange, he allegedly falsely certified the beneficiaries as homebound, resulting in $1.5 million in false claims for unnecessary home health services.

Dr. Priti Bhardwaj, 55, of Bloomfield Township, is charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and three counts of health care fraud. Bhardwaj is accused of accepting referrals of Medicare beneficiaries and submitting $1 million in fraudulent claims for services, receiving about $249,000. In exchange, Bhardwaj falsely certified the beneficiaries as homebound, allowing home health agencies to submit $790,000 in fraudulent claims.

Ali Naserdean, 32, of Dearborn, is charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and three counts of health care fraud. Investigators allege Naserdean, who owned a pharmacy, billed Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan more than $6 million for medications that they say were not were not prescribed or considered "medically unnecessary." Federal authorities seized $1.1 million in cash, a Range Rover and watches and bags, valued at about 1.2 million.

Paul Eric Lyons, 41, of Fraser, and Tiffany Nicole Childs, 35, of Sterling Heights, are charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud in connection with a $1.4 million scheme. Lyons was also charged with identity theft. According to the Attorney's Office, the pair allegedly submitted claims of dental services at clinics where Lyons worked. Investigators say Lyons eventually created fake dental clinics and stole the information of actual patients where he worked and billed their insurers.

In addition to the individuals charged in federal court, Villa Financial Services LLC, Villa Olympia Investment LLC and six other Southeast Michigan Villa nursing homes agreed to pay $4.5 million to the U.S. and the state of Michigan to resolve a lawsuit. The businesses are accused of failing to provide services to nursing home residents, violating the False Claims Act.

State court cases in Michigan

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, James Alexander Carthron, 61, of Saginaw, and Daleena Taree Miller, 42, of Battle Creek, was charged with making false claims to Medicaid.

Federal investigators allege that Carthron, who was a Medicaid-enrolled provider, billed the program 23 evaluation and management visits he claimed to provide, totaling $11,000. Miller, who is a community living support worker for a beneficiary, is accused of falsifying documents on services she provided, totaling $8,640.

"Fraud affects everyone - the recipients of care, the taxpayers who pay for it, and the overwhelming majority of providers who conscientiously provide quality care," said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. "The answer to protecting these vital services is not to cut off access or to drastically slash funding that hundreds of thousands of Michiganders rely on, but to root out fraud where it's happening and hold bad actors accountable. The States' Medicaid Fraud Control Units are the most important tool we have to that end."