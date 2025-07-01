Michigan parks and campgrounds have reopened for holiday weekend, following spring ice storms

If you plan on heading to the state parks or forests up North for this Fourth of July holiday weekend, be mindful of lingering hazards and damage from the March ice storm.

All the state parks and boating access sites that closed due to the storm have reopened, and all state forest campgrounds are expected to be open this weekend.

The March 28-30 storm led to 19 state parks, 54 state forest campgrounds, and 162 boating access sites closing. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources staff have spent thousands of hours cleaning the area since.

The North Western State Trail, North Central State Trail, and North Eastern State Trail have been cleared to open. However, the DNR asks that visitors please respect closure signs, as about 60% of the region is still closed.

Parts of the forest suffered severe and permanent damage, appearing different from before the storm. Tree branches are hanging, tree stumps are sticking out the ground, and over a thousand roads are impassable.

You can find a map and dashboard detailing the status — open, partially open or temporarily closed — of the state-managed facilities, trails and forest roads, as well as an interactive map and safety updates, all on the Michigan DNR's ice storm response page.