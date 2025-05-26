Watch CBS News
Michigan Panthers to give away bobbleheads of Lions kicker Jake Bates

The Michigan Panthers will compete in their final home game this season with a bobblehead giveaway featuring Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates.

On May 31, the Panthers will play the Houston Roughnecks at Ford Field. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. The team said the first 2,000 fans at Ford Field will get a bobblehead. 

The Panthers clinched a spot in the USFL Conference Championship for the second year. They will take on the Birmingham Stallions on June 8 at Protective Stadium in Alabama in the conference finals. The game winner will play the D.C. Defenders or St. Louis Battlehawks in the championship on June 14.

The Panthers lost to the Stallions in the 2024 conference finals. The Stallions would go on to win the championship against the San Antonio Brahmas.

Bates played one season with the Panthers before he signed a two-year contract with the Lions. He made 26 of his 29 field goal attempts and 64 of the 67 extra point attempts in the Lions' 2024 season. He was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month and NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for weeks 7 and 10.

