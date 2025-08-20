Michigan orthodontist accused of sexually exploiting teens on Snapchat

Millions needed to repair Michigan's bridges; steel and aluminum tariffs in effect; more top stories

Millions needed to repair Michigan's bridges; steel and aluminum tariffs in effect; more top stories

Millions needed to repair Michigan's bridges; steel and aluminum tariffs in effect; more top stories

A West Michigan orthodontist is accused of sexually exploiting teens on Snapchat.

According to a criminal complaint, Thomas Shannon, 43, was charged after a therapist reported that a 16-year-old had been sexually exploited on Snapchat. Investigators identified Shannon as a suspect using Snapchat and Cash App records.

Federal prosecutors allege that Shannon hired a private forensic examiner to review his cellphone to prove that he did not have child pornography. The forensic examiner, however, found child pornography on the phone, prosecutors say, and turned the phone over to police.

While investigators were reviewing Shannon's phone and Snapchat record, they found additional underage victims, including one who is 12 years old.

Another minor also came forward and said she met Shannon online and that he allegedly asked her to video chat with him while he engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Shannon was arrested in Frankfort, Michigan, and is charged with attempted receipt of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Attorneys say Shannon's case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the Fuquay-Varina Police Department in North Carolina and the Prince George's County Police Department in Maryland.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative aimed at protecting children from online exploitation and abuse.