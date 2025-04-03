Michigan organizations voice concern over possible cuts to SNAP benefits, Medicaid

Michigan social support groups say small cuts to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and health benefits for low-income residents could have a big impact on Livingston County.

The first few months of President Trump's second term have been filled with major changes to funding for everything from park rangers to foreign aid. In Michigan, organizations that provide support for low-income residents are concerned that major social programs like food benefits and Medicaid could be next.

"These are not wasteful programs," said Monique Stanton, who serves as president of the Michigan League for Public Policy.

Susan Harding with the Oakland Livingston Human Services Agency estimates that about 130,000 people in Congressional District 7, which includes parts of Ingham and Livingston Counties, would feel the pinch if Medicaid saw cuts.

"Many would face the devastating choice between paying for health care or covering basic needs like housing and food," said Harding.

Fresh food presents an additional challenge as Livingston County food organizations often turn to the Greater Lansing Food Bank or Gleaners Community Food Bank in Metro Detroit for some of their supply.

"Never have I seen dried broccoli or carrot powder at the Greater Lansing Food Bank. But just the other week, out of desperation to bring some kind of food back to our food pantry, I loaded up our cars with this produce powder versus real raw vegetables," said Jenny Wagemann, the manager of Allen Farmer's Market.

Organizers called on Michigan's federal lawmakers to push back against any proposed cuts.

"The cuts that are being contemplated in Washington, D.C. right now, if those were to be implemented, they would cost jobs. And more importantly, I can tell you, they would cost lives," said Brian Peters, the CEO of the Michigan Hospital Association.

Republican Congressman Tom Barrett, who represents parts of Ingham and Livingston Counties, did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.