Michigan organization wants cities to review laws that could affect substance abuse programs

Organization calls on Michigan cities to review laws that could impact substance abuse programs

(CBS DETROIT) - A local organization is calling on cities across Michigan to take a second look at old laws on the books that could prevent some substance abuse disorder treatment programs.

Face Addiction Now (FAN), formerly known as Families Against Narcotics, says some cities have drug paraphernal laws that don't allow the distribution of clean syringes.

"Absolutely, it's an issue. It really prohibits a lot of harm reduction devices like clean syringes, harm reduction devices that are available to people that are using drugs," said Linda Davis, executive director of Face Addiction Now.

Davis, a former judge in Macomb County, said it can be challenging to provide those in need with the necessary tools to make sure they are getting sterile syringes and drug testing kits in those cities.

Davis also said providing sterile syringes also prevents other public health issues.

"We want to make sure they get the supplies that really prevent a crisis with hepatitis, HIV, and even simple things like officers being stuck by dirty needles," Davis said.

Davis said she is not asking local governments to get rid of the law, only to make the necessary changes so that her organization full of volunteers can provide the help that is needed to address the aforementioned issues.

"And when we meet with them, and they don't have that amendment telling them to do away with paraphernalia laws, we're just asking them to make an exception for people that are working with a bona fide SSP to make sure that they are getting safe you supplies," Davis said.

It can also be difficult to navigate all the different laws on the books, city by city.

"Every community has a different law," Davis said.

Davis wants to be clear that harm reduction programs do not promote drug use, rather they offer many more benefits like safe disposal of syringes.

"The reason they dispose of them is because in many communities because it is illegal to have syringes on you, and so we create a situation where we're creating harm to the public," Davis said.

Moving forward, Davis is calling on local governments to examine their drug paraphernal laws so that organizations like hers can help those in need.

"We're not telling them to do away with paraphernalia laws, we're just asking them to make an exception for people working with a bonafide SSP to make sure that they are getting safe use supplies."