Michigan orders 19 unlicensed gambling websites to stop operating

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has ordered 19 online casinos to stop operating in the state, saying the sites violate state gaming laws.

The state sent cease-and-desist letters to Bingo Village, BITBET, Café Casino, Cocoa Casino, Cyber Bingo, Davinci's Gold, Desert Nights Casino, Diamond Reels Online Casino, Eclipse Casino, Eternal Slots, EuroBets Casino, Fair Go Casino, GoldWin Casino, Ignition Casino, Jackbit, Jackpot Capital, Paradise8, Red Stag Casino and Two Up Casino.

The state alleges that the 19 websites have been operating without a Michigan gambling license, breaking several state laws, including the Lawful Internet Gaming Act, the Michigan Penal Code and the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act.

"Illegal gambling operators threaten the safety of our citizens and the integrity of our gaming industry," said MGCB executive director Henry Williams. "When companies offer games without proper licensing, Michigan players are left without the critical protections they deserve. That's unacceptable, and we're taking strong action to stop it."

The gaming board says gambling sites like these often expose players to no guaranteed payout of winnings, no recourse if there is a dispute of fraud and potential exposure to rigged or unfair games.

"These platforms operate in the shadows," said Williams in a statement. "They're not just skirting the rules—they're exposing players to serious harm. Our job is to stop them, and we take that responsibility seriously."

The state has given the 19 gambling operators 14 days to cease operating in Michigan. If they do not comply, the gaming board will pursue legal action with the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Anyone aware of unlicensed gambling operations in Michigan is asked to report information to the gaming board, either by calling 1-888-314-2682 or emailing MIGamblingTip@michigan.gov.