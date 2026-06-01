Michigan to send opt-out letters during automatic voter registration process

Voter registration in Michigan will include opt-out instructions for those who otherwise would be automatically registered to vote after certain appointments at a Michigan Secretary of State office.

This is an update to procedures that went into effect in 2019, the agency said Monday. An opt-out clause has since become law and is not going into effect.

"Michigan voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 requiring MDOS to automatically register eligible people to vote when they apply for or renew their driver's license or state ID," the agency said. "To comply with the updated Michigan election law, MDOS will then mail every newly registered voter a notice confirming their registration, an envelope with prepaid postage, and a pre addressed form the registered voter can return if they wish to opt out."

The existing process includes a pre-registration option for those who are age 16 or 17.

Only U.S. citizens are allowed to vote in Michigan.

Michigan will have a primary election on Aug. 4 and a general election on Nov. 3. This is a mid-term election cycle for federal offices, with all U.S. House of Representatives and one of Michigan's two Senate seats up for grabs.

In addition, key state races that are part of the 2026 election cycle include Michigan's governor, secretary of state and attorney general.

The above video originally aired on April 7, 2026.