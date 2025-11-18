Michigan oncologist sentenced to prison for illegally selling $17M in cancer drugs

A Metro Detroit oncologist accused of illegally selling more than $17 million in prescription cancer drugs will spend the next year and a half in prison.

Naveed Aslam, 52, of West Bloomfield, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay back more than $2.6 million that federal prosecutors say he personally profited in his role to sell and divert expensive prescription drugs.

"Dr. Aslam's actions represent a serious breach of trust and a dangerous exploitation of the health care system for financial gain," said Mario M. Pinto, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, Chicago Region, in a statement. "By diverting cancer drugs intended for vulnerable patients, he not only violated the law but also put lives at risk. HHS-OIG will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and hold accountable those who compromise patient safety and the integrity of our federal health care programs."

According to court records, from 2019 to 2023, Aslam, along with co-conspirators, bought and sold expensive cancer medication meant to treat conditions like breast, bladder, metastatic cervical and urinary tract cancers. The co-conspirators in the alleged scheme requested specific cancer drugs from Aslam, and he used his medical practice, Somerset Hematology and Oncology, P.C., to buy the medication from a supplier, court records show.

Federal prosecutors then accuse Aslam of selling those drugs to and through his alleged co-conspirators' company to the customer. Aslam is a licensed oncologist.

Prosecutors say the prescription drugs were only meant for use by Aslam in his medical practice and that he was prohibited from selling or diverting the medication "outside of the FDA's supply chain that ensures the safety and efficacy of the drugs."

The FBI, the FDA, the Department of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security Investigations investigated Aslam's case.