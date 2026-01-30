Michigan officials talk "national shutdown" and ICE activity

Several communities are standing with immigrant communities in the wake of two deadly shootings of U.S. citizens by federal agents in Minnesota.

On Friday, businesses shut down, students stayed home from school, and people protested federal immigration officers as part of what's being called a "national shutdown."

CBS News Detroit heard from groups in Metro Detroit and responses from Republican lawmakers as some community members speak out against federal funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and their operations in Michigan.

As people across the country participate in the nationwide shutdown to protest ICE, it's the Department of Homeland Security funding that's at the center of negotiations to avoid a government shutdown.

"Michigan Republicans must speak up and out without ambiguity. Particularly Rep. John James," said NAACP Detroit Branch President Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, while calling out several other Republican lawmakers from Michigan.

James addressed the nationwide and potential government shutdown on Friday.

"We are going to do everything we can to keep the government working to keep our promises to Michigan and to the American people, but I'm also proud to acknowledge that the Republican-controlled House passed 12 bills in regular order, cutting fraud, waste and abuse, and we've done our job," said James.

Anthony also called out on Friday those shifting their stance on gun rights after the death of Alex Pretti.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel talked about what her office would do if those deaths were to have occurred in Michigan.

"There are many ways in which federal agents have immunity, but they don't have total immunity. Even in the event that federal law enforcement doesn't cooperate with us, we will still try to investigate," Nessel said.

Meanwhile, businesses, students, and other civilians used a general strike to protest ICE in a way they feel will get the attention of Republicans by leveraging the economy. Protests spanned from Detroit to Novi to the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor.