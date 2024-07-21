Michigan officials react to Biden's decision to drop out of 2024 presidential race

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan leaders and lawmakers are reacting to President Biden's decision to step asid from seeking reelection in the 2024 presidential race.

"While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for my term," Mr. Biden posted in a statement on social media.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow praised Biden's "long career of public service"

Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who announced in January 2023 that she would not seek a fifth term in 2024, said in part on X, "President Biden's long career of public service has truly improved the lives of Americans in so many important ways. His decision today is another courageous action in his long history of service to our country.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called Mr. Biden "a great public servant who knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Donald Trump."

State Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes: "Biden has always been there for Michigan"

Lavora Barnes, Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, released the following statement Sunday:

"Since 1972, Joe Biden has been a faithful public servant to this country – as a senator, vice president, and now as president. Even in the face of devastating loss and hardship, he has been a model to the nation of what it means to lead with grace, empathy, and kindness.

"Whether it was taking on Big Pharma, walking the picket line with striking auto workers fighting for better wages, or bolstering job creation and growing our economy, President Biden has spent the last three years delivering for Michiganders and all Americans. He shepherded our nation through a global pandemic, prioritizing the health and safety of our communities above all else. He never wavered in his commitment to reproductive freedom, LGBTQ+ equality, and the fight to end gun violence.

"President Biden has always been there for Michigan, and Michigan Democrats will always be grateful for his vision of a country that sets aside its differences and finds hope in a brighter future, together.

"Mr. President, you have been our fearless leader, our friend, and an incredible public servant — and we can never thank you enough."

Rep. Dan Kildee voices support for VP Harris

Michigan Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee, who has served Michigan's 8th congressional district since 2013, said in part, "As a United States Senator, Vice President and now President, Joe Biden has dedicated his life in service to the American people. He has been a remarkable and effective president with historic accomplishments. I look forward to continuing to work with President Biden as he completes his term."

Kildee, who announced in November 2023 that he would not seek reelection, also endorsed Harris as the Democratic nominee.

"I strongly support and endorse Kamala Harris to be our Democratic nominee for President of the United States," Kildee said in a statement. "Democrats must immediately come together around Kamala Harris to defeat Donald Trump. Kamala Harris has already been elected and earned the trust of the American people, and she has served honorably as Vice President. She is uniquely qualified to serve as President of the United States.

"Kamala Harris represents a new generation of leadership for our country, and I know she has what it takes to win in November."

Sen. Gary Peters: "Biden's life has been dedicated to our nation"

Sen. Gary Peters issued the following statement on Mr. Biden's withdrawal:

"Joe Biden's life has been dedicated to our nation. There is no greater dedication a leader can make than sacrifice.

"Today, Joe and Jill Biden put America first. Colleen and I send our gratitude and support to the President and First Lady. Michigan is better because we have delivered an unmatched track record of accomplishments together.

"The Biden-Harris Administration has been a model for delivering bipartisan results for the American people: from renewing our infrastructure, to lowering costs for families, to building a future where everyone can thrive.

"I thank him for his truly remarkable career of service to our nation."

Rep. Lisa McClain says Biden is "unfit to lead our country"

Republican Lisa McClain reposted a news article about Mr. Biden's withdrawal on X, saying, "If he is unfit to stand for reelection, he is unfit to lead our country. Period."

Rep. Haley Stevens says Biden's legacy "is historic"

Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens released a statement on Sunday, saying Mr. Biden seeking reelection "is yet another example of his extraordinary leadership and lifelong dedication to doing what he believes is right for our nation."

"I want to thank President Biden for his tireless service to the American people," Stevens said. "His legacy as President is historic - he led us out of a major economic crisis following a devastating pandemic, passed the largest ever investment in climate resilience, secured landmark legislation to protect and expand 21st century manufacturing, and fixed the infrastructure our nation relies on. He has led our country with grace, dignity, and care for his fellow Americans.

"While I wanted to help him secure reelection in November, I respect his decision. Thank you, Mr. President, for a lifetime of service. I will now turn my attention to supporting Vice President Kamala Harris as our Democratic nominee, as Mr. Biden has asked of us. I look forward to making her the first woman President of our great nation.

"Let us now come together to protect the shared vision of a democracy for all, in which every American, no matter their race, creed, or class, has a shot at the American dream and a better tomorrow."

Rep. Debbie Dingell says she's "proud" of Biden's legacy

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, who represents Michigan's 6th Congressional District, issued the following statement on Sunday:

"Joe Biden is a dedicated public servant and a dear friend who has helped me through some of life's most challenging moments, and I find myself crying now. For his entire career, and throughout his presidency, he and his administration have achieved monumental successes for the American people - from lowering everyday costs and rebuilding our infrastructure to expanding access to health care for millions of veterans and delivering the most transformative climate and environmental justice agenda in history.

"I am proud of his legacy of service to our nation and know he remains committed to continuing his important work through the remainder of his term. His leadership has helped build a stronger and more unified America and he has changed our country for the better."

Rep. Elissa Slotkin says Biden's history in politics is "unmatched"

Rep. Elissa Slotkin said on X: "Few public servants have given more to our country than Joe Biden. His record of accomplishment as a Senator, Vice President, and as President of the United States is unmatched. Over the last four years I've been proud to partner with his administration to take on Big Pharma, bring down the cost of prescription drugs, and to secure the biggest federal investment in Michigan's infrastructure since the 1950s, to say nothing of delivering the biggest expansion of veterans' healthcare benefits in decades."

"Joe Biden has always put country first, and with today's announcement he's doing so again. Over the next four months, everyone who cares about our fragile democracy — Democrats, Independents and Republicans alike — must work together to defend it by electing a Democratic president this November."

Rep. Hillary Scholten says "There's so much at stake" in this election

Democratic Rep. Hillary Scholten, who initially called for Mr. Biden to step down, issued a statement on Sunday.

Scholten joined other Democratic lawmakers who called for the president to step away from the 2024 presidential election since the debate last month.

"President Biden made a difficult decision for the good of our nation. I am grateful for his courage and legacy of American leadership," she said in the statement. "There's so much at stake this election - let's unite as a country behind Vice President Kamala Harris and rise victorious over extremism this November. There has never been a more critical election than this one for women's reproductive rights, for democracy, and for our future."

Oakland County Exec Dave Coulter: Biden's legacy "will go down in history"

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter told CBS News Detroit that the news of Mr. Biden's withdrawal was "shocking."

Coulter said he will be attending next month's Democratic National Convention next month as a delegate.

"I will be a delegate in Chicago next month, and I was proud to be a Biden one. His legacy of fighting for the American people will go down in history. I'm praying for him and his family, and I'm as committed as ever to defeating Donald Trump in the fall," Coulter posted on X.