Michigan Rep. Hillary Scholten calls for Biden to step down in presidential race

Hillary Scholten becomes 1st Michigan Democratic member of Congress to call for Biden to exit race

(CBS DETROIT) - Rep. Hillary Scholten, who represents Michigan's Third Congressional District, is calling for President Joe Biden to step away from the 2024 presidential race.

Scholten is the first Democratic lawmaker from Michigan to call for the president to step down. In a statement posted on social media, Scholten praised Mr. Biden's accomplishments during his first term. However, she said, "For the good of our democracy, I believe it is time for him to step aside from the presidential race and allow a new leader to step up."

"... the people of Michigan's 3rd Congressional District elected me to represent them with integrity. They elected a congresswoman they trust to speak the truth, even when it's hard. They voted for someone who would put America's future first and stand up for what is right. That's what I am doing now," she said.

Scholten said she would still vote for Mr. Biden if he remains in the race.

She joins other Democratic lawmakers calling for the president to withdraw from the race after his performance at the debate last month.

During an interview on CNN's NewsNight, anchor Abby Phillip asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer if she thinks Mr. Biden should take a cognitive test — and demand that former President Donald Trump also take one — to stop all the calls from citizens and even fellow Democrats to withdraw from the presidential election.

Whitmer responded, "I don't think that it's hurt, to be honest." She also acknowledged the negative impact the first debate had on the incumbent president. However, Whitmer also applied to Mr. Biden a term she uses to describe herself in her new book: "happy warrior."

In the days following the debate, voters across the nation expressed doubts over whether Mr. Biden had the cognitive health to serve another term. According to a CBS News poll taken a few days after the debate, 79% of registered voters did not believe the president has the mental and cognitive health to serve, with 72% saying that he should not be running."

In an interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, Mr. Biden said he takes a cognitive test every day and reiterated that he is fit for the role. He also met with Democratic governors and mayors last week to shore up support in the race.

The president will visit Detroit on Friday in a continued effort to build that support ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.