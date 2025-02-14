Michigan officials detect bird flu in Monroe County

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan officials confirmed a positive case of the bird flu has been found in a backyard flock in Monroe County.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, which couldn't provide details about what happened to the remainder of the flock. However, farmers nationwide have eradicated entire flocks of birds to stop the spread, which is almost always fatal to domestic poultry.

"Right now all we have is knowledge of just one positive, but it is very contagious," Jamie Dean, director of the Monroe County Health Department.

Dean told CBS News Detroit over the phone Thursday that no human infections have stemmed from the backyard flock, but it is something that those who are around birds need to watch out for.

"Precaution number one is to wash your hands," she said. "Precaution two is to stay home if you're sick and get treated if you need it."

Dean said that people who deal with livestock need to be extra cautious to look out for signs of infection, which are similar to seasonal influenza.

The CDC reports 67 cases of the virus in humans nationwide. That same number was only two in Michigan, found last year. Only one fatal case was reported in Louisiana last month. Still, doctors say that human transmission is rare.

"But there's been no sustained person-to-person transmission yet," Dr. Gretchen Snowinbus-Newman told CBS News Detroit. "That means you get it from an animal, you give it to someone else and they give it to someone else."

Meanwhile, an Oakland County farm was found to have more than 100 infected chickens, geese, ducks, and other birds. The owner killed the remainder of his Waterford farm flock to be cautious.

"We know pets can get it, so don't let your dog eat a dead bird or go sniffing around a dead bird," said Snowinbus-Newman. "If you are a homesteader or have a backyard farm you need to be very aware of this. We have seen it in all domestic livestock at this point."