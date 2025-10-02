Michigan conservation officers rescue 70-year-old man who wandered from his home

A 70-year-old man who got lost after wandering from his home on Tuesday morning was found safe with the help of four Michigan conservation officers.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the man wandered into a wooded area at about 11:30 a.m. near County Highway F-18 and M-30 in Edwards Township.

The Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office responded to the area with the assistance of as well as Michigan State Police and DNR conservation officers. The DNR says four of its officers, Kyle Bader, Brad Bellville and Josh Jobin and Andrew Werth, began searching for the man when one of them found the 70-year-old at about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday in a ditch approximately 100 yards from his home.

The man was in stable condition and did not require medical attention, according to the DNR.

"Based on our training, we know that people with health conditions, such as dementia in this situation, are often located within 1.5 miles from the place they left," said the DNR Lieutenant Jeremy Payne in a statement.

The DNR says conservation officers have been receiving search and rescue training since 2012.