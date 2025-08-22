Watch CBS News
Michigan nonprofit to host "Alice, Darling" screening to spark awareness around emotional abuse

By Terrance Friday

A powerful story is coming to the big screen this month in Michigan, and with it, an even more powerful conversation.

On Aug. 25, On the Wings of Angels, a Metro Detroit nonprofit committed to supporting survivors of domestic violence, will host a special screening of the critically acclaimed film "Alice, Darling" at Emagine Theaters in Rochester Hills, Michigan. 

The nonprofit says it is more than a night at the movies. It's a chance for the community to come together and confront the often invisible wounds of emotional abuse.

Starring Anna Kendrick, the film explores the quiet yet devastating impact of coercive control — a form of abuse that can be difficult to recognize but leaves lasting scars. The film is a cinematic mirror for those who've experienced abuse, and a lens for those seeking to understand it.

The evening is being organized by Jo Jo Dries, founder of On the Wings of Angels, a local nonprofit committed to supporting survivors of domestic violence. Dries, herself a survivor, has spent years advocating for greater awareness and healing. 

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a live panel discussion with the global team behind the film, including director Mary Nighy, writer Alanna Francis, and producers Lindsay Tapscott and Katie Bird Scott, co-founders of Babe Nation Films. The panel will be moderated by Dr. Christina Haemmerle, a psychologist and On the Wings of Angels board member, along with Natalie Kiro, chief marketing officer at Austin Benefit Group and a longtime supporter of the nonprofit.

Tickets are $50 and include the screening, a live panel conversation, and concessions. Proceeds will benefit On the Wings of Angels' ongoing work. 

For more information on the event, visit the On the Wings of Angels' website.

