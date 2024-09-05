Michigan newlyweds charged after groom fatally runs down groomsman with SUV after wedding fight, charges say

4 killed in shooting at Georgia high school, Green Day rushed off stage in Detroit and more stories

A newlywed couple in Michigan has been charged in the death of a groomsman who was struck by a vehicle on the wedding day, Flint police said.

Officials say the groom, James Shirah, 22, was at the wheel when the SUV hit Terry Taylor Jr., 29, in Flint on Aug. 30.

"After the wedding (Taylor) was involved in an argument, which led to him being intentionally struck by a large SUV that was traveling at a high rate of speed," police said.

Shirah has been charged charged with second-degree murder. The Genesee County public defender office said Thursday that an attorney hadn't been assigned yet to the case.

Police say Taylor was a groomsman.

"I've never seen anything quite like this," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. "I've seen people running over other people but not so soon after a wedding."

Leyton said the wedding was at a pizzeria and the argument happened at a house where the celebration continued.

Taylor was in the street in front of the house when he was hit by the SUV, the prosecutor said.

The bride and groom left the scene and didn't go to the police until the next day, Leyton added, making it "more difficult to unravel what happened."

Shirah is being held in jail without bond. His 21-year-old wife, Savahna Collier, was charged with being an accessory. She was issued a $4,000 bond.