Michigan natives, including CeCe Winans and the late J Dilla, land at least 7 nods at 2027 Grammy Awards

At least four Michigan natives are nominated for the 2027 Grammy Awards, led by veteran gospel star CeCe Winans, who snagged three new nominations.

The Recording Academy announced the nominations Monday. A first look at the full list shows Michigan natives in categories spanning rock, rap, gospel, Christian music, Americana and bluegrass.

Winans is nominated for best gospel performance/song for "At the Cross," best contemporary Christian music performance/song for "Worthy of It All (Worthy)" and best gospel album for "The Hymns."

Billy Strings is nominated for best Americana performance for "Mill Town Flood" and best bluegrass album for "So Much for Goodbyes."

Jack White is nominated for best rock album for "Frozen Charlotte." He was also nominated in that category at the 2025 Grammys, for "No Name."

The late J Dilla, credited with Busta Rhymes, was nominated for best rap album for "Dillagence II." Dilla, born James Dewitt Yancey, died of cardiac arrest at the age of 32 two decades ago.

English singer-songwriter Raye leads the field with 11 nominations, including record, song and album of the year.

The Grammys will air Feb. 7 live on ABC for the first time since 1972, and the final round of voting runs from Dec. 10 to Jan. 7.