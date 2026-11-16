Grammy Awards announce 2027 nominations, with Raye leading. See the list of nominees.
English singer-songwriter Raye leads the 2027 Grammy Award nominations, the Recording Academy announced Monday.
Raye is up for 11 awards at February's ceremony: record, song and album of the year — the first time she's been nominated in those big categories — as well as songwriter of the year non-classical, a variety of pop categories and music video.
Her 11 nods also mean she has tied Beyoncé's record at the 2025 Grammys for the most nominations in a single year by a female artist.
Speaking of Bey: She continues her reign as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, scoring her 100th nod for "Morning Dew (Donk)" in the R&B solo performance category.
Raye, who is riding the success of her critically acclaimed album "This Music May Contain Hope," has 15 Grammy nominations across her career. She's never won one, though she was previously recognized by the Recording Academy with the noncompetitive Harry Belafonte best song for social change award.
Spanish singer Rosalía, fresh off her album of the year win at the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday for her avant-garde "Lux," follows Raye with nine nominations. She's a first-time nominee in all the categories she's up for: record, song and album of the year as well as pop solo performance, alternative music performance, alternative music album, Latin song, global music performance and music video.
Following her are Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and first-time nominee Ella Langley, who are tied with seven nods each. Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and 2026's best new artist winner Olivia Dean have six nominations each.
Swift's nomination is her fifth consecutive studio album to be nominated for album of the year, something only one other artist has ever done: Kendrick Lamar.
Only recordings commercially released in the U.S. between Aug. 31, 2025, and Aug. 28, 2026, were eligible for nominations. The final round of Grammy voting, which determines the winners, will take place between Dec. 10 and Jan. 7.
The 2027 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern, live on ABC for the first time since 1972, from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu.
2027 Grammy Award nominations
Here are the highlights of this year's categories and nominations for the 2027 Grammys. A full list of nominees can be found at Grammy.com.
Record Of The Year
- "Man I Need" - Olivia Dean
- "Choosin' Texas" - Ella Langley
- "I Just Might" - Bruno Mars
- "Where Is My Husband!" - RAYE
- "The Cure" - Olivia Rodrigo
- "Berghain" - ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor
- "The Fate of Ophelia" - Taylor Swift
- "Dracula" - Tame Impala With JENNIE
Album Of The Year
- Lost Weekend - Phoebe Bridgers
- The Art of Loving - Olivia Dean
- Dandelion - Ella Langley
- The Romantic - Bruno Mars
- This Music May Contain Hope - RAYE
- you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love - Olivia Rodrigo
- LUX (Complete Works) - ROSALÍA
- The Life of a Showgirl - Taylor Swift
Song Of The Year
- "Berghain" - Björk Guðmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor)
- "Choosin' Texas" - Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)
- "The Cure" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- "hate that i made you love me" - Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)
- "I Knew It, I Knew You (From Toy Story 5)" - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- "Man I Need" - Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)
- "Risk It All" - Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
- "Where Is My Husband!" - Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, songwriters (RAYE)
Best New Artist
- Angine de Poitrine
- Geese
- Ella Langley
- Slayyyter
- SIENNA SPIRO
- Don Toliver
- Remi Wolf
- The Womack Sisters
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
- Tony Berg
- Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
- Noah Goldstein
- Miranda Lambert
- Mike Sabath
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- RAYE
- Joybeth Taylor
- Theron Thomas
Best Asian Pop Music Performance
- "Sunset Kiss" - BABYMETAL, Polyphia
- "Unang Kilig" - BINI
- "BANG BANG" - IVE
- "404 (New Era)" - KiiiKiii
- "YES" - LiSA
- "VISA" - SB19
Best Pop Vocal Album
- The Art of Loving - Olivia Dean
- petal - Ariana Grande
- The Romantic - Bruno Mars
- This Music May Contain Hope - RAYE
- you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love - Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance Pop Recording
- "Blue Moon" - Zara Larsson
- "Danceteria" - Madonna
- "Life Boat." - RAYE
- "DANCE..." - Slayyyter
- "Too Easy" - Tinashe
Best Rock Performance
- "Sarniezz" - Angine de Poitrine
- "Lost Boys" - Phoebe Bridgers
- "Trinidad" - Geese
- "what's wrong with me" - Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith
- "In The Stars" - The Rolling Stones
Best Alternative Music Album
- I Must Be Dreaming - Alabama Shakes
- Lost Weekend - Phoebe Bridgers
- Music, Fashion, Film - Charli xcx
- Getting Killed - Geese
- The Mountain - Gorillaz
- LUX (Complete Works) - ROSALÍA
Best R&B Song
- "Let Me" - Jahshua Brown, Darhyl Camper Jr., Jeff Gitelman, Tiyon Mack, Victoria Monét & Branden Rowell, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
- "My Muse" - Lazaro A. Camejo, Rob Gueringer, Nile Eugene Hargrove, Peter Lee Johnson, Marcus Clayton Paul, David Kenneth Phelps & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)
- "Out The Window" - Antonio Dixon, Kehlani Parrish, Ashton Norful, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Talay Riley, songwriters (Kehlani)
- "Pressha" - Adam Blackstone, Jill Scott & Vincent Tolan, songwriters (Jill Scott)
- "What You Need" - Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)
Best Rap Song
- "E85" - Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster & Caleb Toliver, songwriters (Don Toliver)
- "ErrTime" - Matthew Allen, Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed & Jordan Thorpe, songwriters (Cardi B)
- "girl, get up." - Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr. & Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, songwriters (Doechii Featuring SZA)
- "LET 'EM KNOW" - T.I. & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (T.I.)
- "Spend Dat" - Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Akil King, Maurice Simmonds & Anthony Germaine White, songwriters (Yung Miami)
Traditional Pop Vocal Performance
- "A Couple Minutes" - Olivia Dean
- "For Good" - Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande
- "Madwoman" - Laufey
- "I Hate The Way I Look Today." - RAYE
- "all that's left" - Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Gilad Hekselman
Best Contemporary Country Album
- Mount Pleasant - Kelsea Ballerini
- Cherry Valley - Carter Faith
- Dandelion - Ella Langley
- Cloud 9 - Megan Moroney
- Middle of Nowhere - Kacey Musgraves
Best Americana Performance
- "Heartland" - Sara Bareilles
- "Returning To Myself" - Brandi Carlile
- "Sad and Beautiful World" - Mavis Staples
- "Mill Town Flood" - Billy Strings
- "Masks Off" - Jesse Welles
Best Latin Pop Album
- NO ME ARREPIENTO DE SENTIR TANTO - KAROL G
- FEMME FATALE - Mon Laferte
- MUDA - Carín León
- ¿Dónde Es El After? - Rawayana
- Bendito Verano - ELENA ROSE
Best African Music Performance
- "Gratitude" - Asake
- "Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)" - Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr
- "No Tradition, No Africa" - King Ayisoba Featuring Rocky Dawuni
- "Big Daddy" - Tems
- "Jogodo" - Wizkid & Asake
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
- The Odyssey - Ludwig Göransson, composer
- One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood, composer
- Project Hail Mary - Daniel Pemberton, composer
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu - Ludwig Göransson, composer
- Widow's Bay - David Fleming, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
- "House" [From Wuthering Heights] - John Cale & Charli xcx, songwriters (Charli xcx Featuring John Cale)
- "I Knew It, I Knew You" [From Toy Story 5] - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- "Need Someone" [From "The Pitt"] - Andrew Bird, songwriter (Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik)
- "No Place Like Home" [From Wicked: For Good] - Stephen Schwartz, songwriter (Cynthia Erivo)
- "RUNWAY" [From The Devil Wears Prada 2] - Henry Walter, Jaylah Hickmon, Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, Stefani Germanotta, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga, Doechii)