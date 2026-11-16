Grammy Awards announce 2027 nominations, with Raye leading. See the list of nominees.

English singer-songwriter Raye leads the 2027 Grammy Award nominations, the Recording Academy announced Monday.

Raye is up for 11 awards at February's ceremony: record, song and album of the year — the first time she's been nominated in those big categories — as well as songwriter of the year non-classical, a variety of pop categories and music video.

Her 11 nods also mean she has tied Beyoncé's record at the 2025 Grammys for the most nominations in a single year by a female artist.

Speaking of Bey: She continues her reign as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, scoring her 100th nod for "Morning Dew (Donk)" in the R&B solo performance category.

Raye, who is riding the success of her critically acclaimed album "This Music May Contain Hope," has 15 Grammy nominations across her career. She's never won one, though she was previously recognized by the Recording Academy with the noncompetitive Harry Belafonte best song for social change award.

Raye attends the TIME100 Next red carpet in New York City, Oct. 29, 2026. Reuters/Eduardo Munoz

Spanish singer Rosalía, fresh off her album of the year win at the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday for her avant-garde "Lux," follows Raye with nine nominations. She's a first-time nominee in all the categories she's up for: record, song and album of the year as well as pop solo performance, alternative music performance, alternative music album, Latin song, global music performance and music video.

Rosalía poses in the press room at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nov. 12, 2026. Reuters/Caroline Brehman

Following her are Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and first-time nominee Ella Langley, who are tied with seven nods each. Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and 2026's best new artist winner Olivia Dean have six nominations each.

Swift's nomination is her fifth consecutive studio album to be nominated for album of the year, something only one other artist has ever done: Kendrick Lamar.

Only recordings commercially released in the U.S. between Aug. 31, 2025, and Aug. 28, 2026, were eligible for nominations. The final round of Grammy voting, which determines the winners, will take place between Dec. 10 and Jan. 7.

The 2027 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern, live on ABC for the first time since 1972, from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

2027 Grammy Award nominations

Here are the highlights of this year's categories and nominations for the 2027 Grammys. A full list of nominees can be found at Grammy.com.

Record Of The Year

"Man I Need" - Olivia Dean

"Choosin' Texas" - Ella Langley

"I Just Might" - Bruno Mars

"Where Is My Husband!" - RAYE

"The Cure" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Berghain" - ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor

"The Fate of Ophelia" - Taylor Swift

"Dracula" - Tame Impala With JENNIE

Album Of The Year

Lost Weekend - Phoebe Bridgers

The Art of Loving - Olivia Dean

Dandelion - Ella Langley

The Romantic - Bruno Mars

This Music May Contain Hope - RAYE

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love - Olivia Rodrigo

LUX (Complete Works) - ROSALÍA

The Life of a Showgirl - Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year

"Berghain" - Björk Guðmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor)

"Choosin' Texas" - Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)

"The Cure" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"hate that i made you love me" - Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)

"I Knew It, I Knew You (From Toy Story 5)" - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Man I Need" - Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)

"Risk It All" - Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

"Where Is My Husband!" - Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, songwriters (RAYE)

Best New Artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

SIENNA SPIRO

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Tony Berg

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Noah Goldstein

Miranda Lambert

Mike Sabath

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

RAYE

Joybeth Taylor

Theron Thomas

Best Asian Pop Music Performance

"Sunset Kiss" - BABYMETAL, Polyphia

"Unang Kilig" - BINI

"BANG BANG" - IVE

"404 (New Era)" - KiiiKiii

"YES" - LiSA

"VISA" - SB19

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Art of Loving - Olivia Dean

petal - Ariana Grande

The Romantic - Bruno Mars

This Music May Contain Hope - RAYE

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love - Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance Pop Recording

"Blue Moon" - Zara Larsson

"Danceteria" - Madonna

"Life Boat." - RAYE

"DANCE..." - Slayyyter

"Too Easy" - Tinashe

Best Rock Performance

"Sarniezz" - Angine de Poitrine

"Lost Boys" - Phoebe Bridgers

"Trinidad" - Geese

"what's wrong with me" - Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

"In The Stars" - The Rolling Stones

Best Alternative Music Album

I Must Be Dreaming - Alabama Shakes

Lost Weekend - Phoebe Bridgers

Music, Fashion, Film - Charli xcx

Getting Killed - Geese

The Mountain - Gorillaz

LUX (Complete Works) - ROSALÍA

Best R&B Song

"Let Me" - Jahshua Brown, Darhyl Camper Jr., Jeff Gitelman, Tiyon Mack, Victoria Monét & Branden Rowell, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

"My Muse" - Lazaro A. Camejo, Rob Gueringer, Nile Eugene Hargrove, Peter Lee Johnson, Marcus Clayton Paul, David Kenneth Phelps & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

"Out The Window" - Antonio Dixon, Kehlani Parrish, Ashton Norful, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Talay Riley, songwriters (Kehlani)

"Pressha" - Adam Blackstone, Jill Scott & Vincent Tolan, songwriters (Jill Scott)

"What You Need" - Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

Best Rap Song

"E85" - Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster & Caleb Toliver, songwriters (Don Toliver)

"ErrTime" - Matthew Allen, Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed & Jordan Thorpe, songwriters (Cardi B)

"girl, get up." - Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr. & Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, songwriters (Doechii Featuring SZA)

"LET 'EM KNOW" - T.I. & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (T.I.)

"Spend Dat" - Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Akil King, Maurice Simmonds & Anthony Germaine White, songwriters (Yung Miami)

Traditional Pop Vocal Performance

"A Couple Minutes" - Olivia Dean

"For Good" - Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

"Madwoman" - Laufey

"I Hate The Way I Look Today." - RAYE

"all that's left" - Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Gilad Hekselman

Best Contemporary Country Album

Mount Pleasant - Kelsea Ballerini

Cherry Valley - Carter Faith

Dandelion - Ella Langley

Cloud 9 - Megan Moroney

Middle of Nowhere - Kacey Musgraves

Best Americana Performance

"Heartland" - Sara Bareilles

"Returning To Myself" - Brandi Carlile

"Sad and Beautiful World" - Mavis Staples

"Mill Town Flood" - Billy Strings

"Masks Off" - Jesse Welles

Best Latin Pop Album

NO ME ARREPIENTO DE SENTIR TANTO - KAROL G

FEMME FATALE - Mon Laferte

MUDA - Carín León

¿Dónde Es El After? - Rawayana

Bendito Verano - ELENA ROSE

Best African Music Performance

"Gratitude" - Asake

"Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)" - Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr

"No Tradition, No Africa" - King Ayisoba Featuring Rocky Dawuni

"Big Daddy" - Tems

"Jogodo" - Wizkid & Asake

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

The Odyssey - Ludwig Göransson, composer

One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood, composer

Project Hail Mary - Daniel Pemberton, composer

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu - Ludwig Göransson, composer

Widow's Bay - David Fleming, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media