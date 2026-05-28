Michigan native Josh Sciba named as PWHL Detroit's head coach

A Southeast Michigan native has been named the head coach for PWHL Detroit, which joins the Professional Women's Hockey League in the 2026-27 season.

Josh Sciba, who calls Westland home, has served two seasons as assistant coach for the PWHL New York Sirens and brings more than 15 years of coaching experience to the role.

Thursday's announcement continues a series of staffing announcements for the new team. The PWHL awarded Detroit an expansion franchise on May 6.

"Josh is a highly respected coach with a knowledge of the game and experience at all levels of women's hockey that set him apart, and his passion for teaching and individual character are qualities I value in a leader," said Manon Rhéaume, PWHL Detroit General Manager. "Hockeytown is in his blood, and this is an opportunity I know he is eager to embrace with an understanding of what it means to represent this city and be part of its legacy."

In addition to his PWHL experience, Sciba served as an assistant coach on the 2026 U.S. Olympic Women's Hockey Team, which won gold. He held the same role previously with the U.S. Women's National Team.

"I'm incredibly honored and excited for the opportunity to become the Head Coach of PWHL Detroit and beyond grateful for the trust placed in me to help lead the organization from the beginning," Sciba said. "This is home and especially meaningful for me and my entire family, knowing Detroit's rich hockey history and identity firsthand and how much the women's hockey community has been yearning for this moment."

PWHL Detroit will play at Little Caesars Arena. The club's name and logo will be announced at a later date.

The above video originally aired on May 6, 2026.