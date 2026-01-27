Michigan mother charged after 3-year-old accidentally shoots himself

A Metro Detroit woman has been charged under Michigan's safe storage law after her 3-year-old son accidentally shot himself with an unsecured gun.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Daniellys Villegas-Moreno, 24, of Warren, was arraigned on Tuesday and received a $10,000 cash/surety bond. She is ordered not to use or possess a firearm, must wear a GPS tether if released and cannot leave the state of Michigan.

Prosecutors say that on Jan. 20, 2026, Villegas-Moreno's son shot himself in the hand with a firearm that did not have a gunlock. The child is in stable condition.

"Michigan's firearm safe storage statute is designed to reduce preventable deaths and injuries, including incidents of youth self-harm and gun-related violence. My office has prioritized public awareness so residents understand their legal responsibilities. If a firearm is in a household where children could gain access, it must be stored in a locked container or fitted with a device that makes it unusable," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Villegas-Moreno is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Feb. 10 and a preliminary exam on Feb. 17.

Note: The video above originally aired on Jan. 21, 2026.