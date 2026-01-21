3-year-old Warren boy seriously injured in accidental shooting at home, police say

A 3-year-old Michigan boy is in the hospital, getting treatment for serious injuries in the aftermath of an accidental shooting involving an unsecured handgun.

"This is a heartbreaking incident that underscores the critical importance of secure firearm storage," said Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins.

The Warren Police Department, which is investigating the incident, said it learned of the circumstances after a call on Tuesday night from Henry Ford Warren Hospital. Medical teams were treating the boy for a gunshot wound to his hand. The child was accompanied by his mother.

Police said the child had found an unsecured, semi-automatic handgun at the family's home at The Cove Apartments in Warren, and fired a single round that struck his hand.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators served a search warrant at the apartment, recovering the firearm and other evidence.

Warren police said they will present their investigation to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for review and determination of potential charges. The implications could include a violation of Michigan's Safe Storage Law, which passed in 2023, the press release said.

"While we are relieved the child is in stable condition, this tragedy was entirely preventable. We urge every gun owner to use gun locks and safes to ensure that weapons never fall into the hands of a child. We will continue to investigate this matter thoroughly to ensure accountability and to protect the safety of our community's children," Hawkins said.