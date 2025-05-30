Michigan moose tracking project provides researchers with data points on births, deaths

A moose tracking project that started in February is providing new information on the lives of wild animals in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Earlier this year, 20 moose in the Upper Peninsula were captured and fitted with GPS collars in a first-of-its-kind effort in Michigan. The collars transmit locations once an hour and each device will work for several years. An additional 40 moose will be fitted with collars next winter.

The latest tracking data tipped off Michigan Department of Natural Resources staff to the birth of nine calves within the past two weeks, according to a report Thursday from the DNR staff.

More specifically: Three of the tracked cows had single calves and three others had twins.

"By watching each moose's daily step distance, we could detect when the cows were likely going into labor. Once her movement patterns changed dramatically, heat-sensing drones were used to observe her and the calves," the DNR said.

In the meantime, two calves that were caught and collared in February have died.

One death was attributed to an unknown trauma injury. The other was attributed to a predator death by a female wolf who is registered in a different wildlife tracking effort.

"What makes this moment significant is that it marks a first for Michigan's most in-depth study of moose mortality - and builds a clearer picture of how moose function in the ecosystem," the press release said.

The images and videos collected in the research project are part of a collaboration among the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Northern Michigan University.