74-year-old Michigan woman screams, startles son when discovering she won $1 million

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was concerned when he heard his 74-year-old mother scream. But it turns out she was screaming because she had just won a $1 million Powerball prize.

The Traverse City woman decided to purchase a Powerball ticket on a whim while at the Family Fare at 905 East 8th St., according to Michigan lottery officials.

A Michigan woman won a $1 million Powerball prize after matching the five white balls in the Aug. 24 drawing. Michigan Lottery

She matched the five white balls in the Aug. 24 drawing to win the prize: 05-15-21-24-43.

"I usually only play Fantasy 5, but when I was at the store, I decided to buy a Powerball ticket on a whim," the lucky player said. "Early the next morning, I checked my ticket and when I saw I won $1 million, I started screaming. My son ran in the room thinking something was wrong, until I said: 'I just won $1 million!' I must have looked the numbers over five more times after that to make sure I wasn't mistaken."

She recently claimed her prize and plans to use her winnings to buy a house and help her family.

Powerball plays can be purchased for $2 each, and a "Power Play" option multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times, up to a maximum of $2 million for $1.

The Powerball drawing happens at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.