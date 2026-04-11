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How to watch: Michigan men's basketball national championship parade

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Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek,
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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The University of Michigan men's basketball team will host an on-campus parade and celebration Saturday after winning the 2026 NCAA national championship.    

CBS News Detroit is simulcasting live coverage on Saturday, April 11, beginning at 10 a.m. ET. Following the parade, the celebration continues with an event hosted by the Champions Circle at 1 p.m. at Crisler Center.

Michigan defeated UConn 69-63 Monday night for the team's second NCAA title in school history and the first since 1989.  

How to watch University of Michigan men's basketball parade

  • What: University of Michigan men's basketball NCAA national championship parade
  • Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026
  • Time: 10 a.m. ET
  • Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Parade route and street closures

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at the President's House, proceeds down State Street, and ends at Yost Ice Arena. 

Fans are encouraged to line up on South University Drive outside the President's House, west to the Student Union, and south down State Street to Yost Ice Arena. The city of Ann Arbor will close streets along the parade route at 8 a.m. 

celebration-parade-route.jpg
University of Michigan

Parking is available in structures around campus, including those on Thompson, Maynard and Thayer streets and Forest Avenue.   

Crisler Center celebration 

The celebration hosted by Champions Circle will begin at 1 p.m. at the university's Crisler Center.  

Reserved seats for the indoor celebration are $30 for the upper bowl and $75 for the lower bowl, with all proceeds going to the Champions Circle, which benefits Michigan's student-athletes. Student tickets are $20. Those attendees will have access to the Maize Rage section within the arena. 

Doors will open to ticketholders at noon on Saturday. 

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