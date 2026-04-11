How to watch: Michigan men's basketball national championship parade

The University of Michigan men's basketball team will host an on-campus parade and celebration Saturday after winning the 2026 NCAA national championship.

CBS News Detroit is simulcasting live coverage on Saturday, April 11, beginning at 10 a.m. ET. Following the parade, the celebration continues with an event hosted by the Champions Circle at 1 p.m. at Crisler Center.

Michigan defeated UConn 69-63 Monday night for the team's second NCAA title in school history and the first since 1989.

How to watch University of Michigan men's basketball parade

What : University of Michigan men's basketball NCAA national championship parade

: University of Michigan men's basketball NCAA national championship parade Date : Saturday, April 11, 2026

: Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time : 10 a.m. ET

: 10 a.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Parade route and street closures

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at the President's House, proceeds down State Street, and ends at Yost Ice Arena.

Fans are encouraged to line up on South University Drive outside the President's House, west to the Student Union, and south down State Street to Yost Ice Arena. The city of Ann Arbor will close streets along the parade route at 8 a.m.

University of Michigan

Parking is available in structures around campus, including those on Thompson, Maynard and Thayer streets and Forest Avenue.

Crisler Center celebration

The celebration hosted by Champions Circle will begin at 1 p.m. at the university's Crisler Center.

Reserved seats for the indoor celebration are $30 for the upper bowl and $75 for the lower bowl, with all proceeds going to the Champions Circle, which benefits Michigan's student-athletes. Student tickets are $20. Those attendees will have access to the Maize Rage section within the arena.

Doors will open to ticketholders at noon on Saturday.