Michigan men sentenced for stealing $344K in Rolex watches in Missouri smash-and-grab robbery

(CBS DETROIT) — Two men from the Detroit area were sentenced to federal prison after admitting to stealing thousands of dollars worth of Rolex watches in a smash-and-grab robbery at a Missouri jewelry store in January 2023.

On Monday, Kordaryl Cross, 35, was sentenced to 57 months in prison, while Dajuan Marcellus, 34, was sentenced in October to 37 months in prison. A judge ordered both to pay $344,000 to the jeweler.

Cross and Marcellus admitted to officials their plan to drive a stolen vehicle to a jewelry store in Ellisville, Missouri, to steal Rolex watches.

In January 2023, Cross, Marcellus and at least two other people stole a pickup truck from Brentwood, Missouri, and drove to Ellisville the next day, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

During the robbery, Marcellus and one other person entered the store and smashed glass cases with sledgehammers while Cross watched the time.

The group then allegedly abandoned the stolen truck at a parking garage before Cross and Marcellus took the watches to Illinois, officials say.

In September, Cross pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. Marcellus pleaded guilty to the same charge in July.

According to officials, Cross and Marcellus were on supervised release for separate robbery cases in Michigan at the time of the Missouri robbery. The pair were each sentenced in 2023 to 18 months in prison.