Michigan men admit to stealing Rolex watches in Missouri smash-and-grab robbery, officials say

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men from the Detroit area admitted to stealing thousands of dollars worth of watches in a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Missouri.

Kordaryl Cross, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Missouri. Dajuan Marcellus, 34, pleaded guilty to that same charge on July 29. The charge has a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The two men told officials they had crafted a plan to steal Rolex watches from a store in Ellisville.

On Jan. 2, Marcellus purchased a prepaid Visa gift card that Cross used to purchase sledgehammers from a Missouri store eight days later.

After that, officials say that Marcellus and Cross, along with at least two other people, stole a Dodge Ram truck from Brentwood, and drove it to the jewelry store in Ellisville.

Marcellus and one of the other people went into the store and smashed the glass cases with the sledgehammers, while Cross watched the time.

After taking the watches, they drove to a parking garage, where they ditched the stolen truck.

Cross and Marcellus then took the watches to Illinois, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Marcellus will be sentenced on Oct. 29 and Cross will be sentenced on Dec. 9.