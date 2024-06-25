Michigan men arrested after dispute led to shooting at Eastpointe home with 6 children inside, police say

Testimony resumes in Woll murder trial, Detroit Riverfront Conservancy gets $35M and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Michigan men were arrested after an ongoing dispute led to a shooting at a home where several people, including six children, were inside, officials said.

At 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, Eastpointe officers responded to a home in the 16000 block of Forest to investigate an assault with intent to murder complaint.

When they arrived, they learned that the homeowner had been involved in an ongoing dispute with his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.

The new boyfriend, who is the suspect in this case, allegedly fired several shots into the house, which was occupied by several people, including six kids, before leaving the area.

No one was injured.

Police say the suspect was seen going into his St. Clair County home with another person a short time after the shooting. When they saw the deputies, they ran into the house and barricaded themselves.

Eastpointe detectives got a search warrant, and St. Clair County SWAT and the Port Huron Special Response Team executed it.

Both individuals were taken into custody. Police say "multiple items of evidence" were recovered at the scene.

The case pends a review from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.