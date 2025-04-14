Watch CBS News
Michigan Mega Millions player has $3 million prize waiting for them

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A $3 million prize is awaiting a Mega Millions player from Michigan who bought a ticket for Friday's drawing. 

The Michigan Lottery made that announcement Monday, saying that the winning ticket was bought online at MichiganLottery.com. The lucky player matched the five white balls with a 3X multiplier in Friday night's drawing to win $3 million: 15-37-38-56-58.  

A jackpot can be won by matching five white balls plus the Mega Ball number. 

This was only the second drawing since the Mega Millions game ticket price increased from its previous $2 cost to its current $5 cost. The game rules also were reset for bigger prize awards. 

The Michigan Lottery said the $3 million winner should contact the Lottery's Player Relations division at 844-917-6325 to claim the prize. Mega Millions prizes must be claimed within one year from the date of the drawing.  

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings take place on Tuesdays and Fridays. 

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

