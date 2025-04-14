Michigan Mega Millions player has $3 million prize waiting for them

Man fatally stabbed in Southfield; $10k in retail merchandise stolen in Birmingham; more top stories

Man fatally stabbed in Southfield; $10k in retail merchandise stolen in Birmingham; more top stories

Man fatally stabbed in Southfield; $10k in retail merchandise stolen in Birmingham; more top stories

A $3 million prize is awaiting a Mega Millions player from Michigan who bought a ticket for Friday's drawing.

The Michigan Lottery made that announcement Monday, saying that the winning ticket was bought online at MichiganLottery.com. The lucky player matched the five white balls with a 3X multiplier in Friday night's drawing to win $3 million: 15-37-38-56-58.

A jackpot can be won by matching five white balls plus the Mega Ball number.

This was only the second drawing since the Mega Millions game ticket price increased from its previous $2 cost to its current $5 cost. The game rules also were reset for bigger prize awards.

The Michigan Lottery said the $3 million winner should contact the Lottery's Player Relations division at 844-917-6325 to claim the prize. Mega Millions prizes must be claimed within one year from the date of the drawing.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.