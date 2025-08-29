Michigan Matters: What’s next for Line 5 replacement tunnel?

Enbridge's Line 5 carries millions of gallons of oil under the Straits of Mackinac every week as talk continues about the aging pipeline and a tunnel replacement.

Enbridge's Ryan Duffy appears on Michigan Matters to discuss what's going on with the Line 5 tunnel replacement that the Canadian company wants to build.

Frank Collins/CBS Detroit

Duffy updates various lawsuits and hearings over the pipeline and offers a timeline.

Then it's known that people living with disabilities have a more difficult time finding employment and opportunities, which is why we're talking with the roundtable of Dave Meador, founder of Trove Market, Paula Silver of DTE Foundation, and Jenny Brown, of Dutton Farm, who discuss initiatives that are easing the situation in Metro Detroit.

Dave Meador, Jenny Brown and Paula Silver with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Frank Collins/CBS Detroit

