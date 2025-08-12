Michigan Matters: The state of  business amid tariffs, inflation and talent gap

Businesses across the Great Lakes State are concerned about tariffs, inflation and the talent gap, according to respondents of a new survey by Michigan Business Network, along with Cinnaire.

Chris Holman, founder and CEO of Michigan Business Network, appears on Michigan Matters to talk about their latest survey of over 600 businesses of all sizes across the state.

Their top concern resoundingly was labor needs, Holman said, adding another interesting development was the mention of tariffs and their impact, while inflation and wages were other issues mentioned by respondents, which took place from January through June.

Gina Thorsen, who runs Stormy Kromer, the Upper Peninsula company making the distinctive winter wool cap, also appears and talks about the impact of tariffs.

Thorsen's company is also launching a new Stormy Kromer Collegiate Collection hat for 18 colleges in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota starting this week.

Steven London, of Bekum America Corp in Williamston, is also on show and discusses the state of things, including talent needs. To help, his company established an apprentice program years ago to help train young people for jobs.

London mentioned tariffs as he pointed to the prospects of increased prices.

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters).