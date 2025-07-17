Michigan Matters: Talking a little politics and a little music

The roundtable of Terry Barclay of Inforum, Marvin Beatty of Hollywood Casino Greektown, and strategist Susy Avery appears on Michigan Matters to discuss key issues impacting the region, including politics, tariffs, inclusion and the red-hot Detroit mayoral primary taking place next month.

The trio discussed how tariffs are impacting business and consumers alike, as things like spending in casinos in Detroit by Canadian tourists have dropped.

Susy Avery, Marvin Beatty and Terry Barclay Polly Peltier/CBS Detroit

Then Beth Stewart, executive director of the Michigan Philharmonic, appears to talk about the organization, which is about to celebrate its 80th season.

Stewart also talked about change, as she plans to retire in September after a new executive director is chosen.

Beth Stewart and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain Polly Peltier/CBS Detroit

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan).