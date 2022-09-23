Michigan Matters: Shining Light Awards & YMCA celebrates Aretha Franklin

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's a show celebrating community champions as the three Shining Light Award honorees selected this year – Gilda Jacobs, Kirk Mayes and Charity Dean – appear on "Michigan Matters" to talk about it and their efforts to lift our region.

Charity Dean, President & CEO, Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance; Gilda Jacobs, President & CEO, Michigan League for Public Policy; and Thomas Linn Chairman, Emeritus Miller Canfield; with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain CBS Detroit

Also appearing with senior producer and host Carol Cain is Thomas Linn, co-chair of the Shining Light Awards (created by Metropolitan Affairs Coalition and Detroit Free Press). Linn, chairman emeritus of Miller Canfield, talked about the regional awards, which celebrate those helping the region and are held in honor of Eleanor Josaitis, Neal Shine and Dave Bing.

Jacobs, Mayes and Dean will be honored at the upcoming Shining Light breakfast held Oct. 6 at The Mint in Southfield. For information and tickets: ShingingLightAwards.com.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Kirk Mayes, CEO of Forgotten Harvest CBS Detroit

Hard to believe it's been four years since Aretha Franklin – the Queen of Soul – passed away, but the Detroit superstar will be honored in a special concert this Tuesday night "A Night of Respect" to raise funds for YMCA of Detroit which is celebrating its 170th anniversary this year.

Brenda Franklin-Corbett, who is Franklin's cousin and performed alongside her for 50 years, appears on "Michigan Matters" along with Latitia McCree-Thomas, senior vice president of communications and marketing for YMCA of Detroit.

Latitia McCree-Thomas, Senior VP of Comm. & Marketing, YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit; and Brenda Franklin-Corbett, Entertainer Logan Tesmer/CBS Detroit

Franklin-Corbett will perform Tuesday along with Freda Payne, another Detroit-born superstar (she sang "Band of Gold" from 1970s). Others will be part of Tuesday's gala. For information/tickets: YMCADetroit.org/night-of-respect.

Brenda Franklin-Corbett performing on stage with her cousin, Aretha Franklin Courtesy of Linda Solomon

Franklin-Corbett shared stories of her time touring with Franklin. She also recalled appearing in the iconic "The Blues Brothers" hit movie along with her cousin.

Franklin-Corbett once worked for YMCA many years ago. She talked about the importance of the organization – then and today.

McCree-Thomas provides an update of YMCA's work and how it has been adjusting during the pandemic.

