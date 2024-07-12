Michigan Matters: One-on-one with Rachel Stewart and helping entrepreneurs in urban areas

(CBS DETROIT) - How did Rachel Stewart go from working in the clean energy sector, including a stint with the U.S. Department of Energy and also with the Clinton Foundation, to being named CEO of Gardner-White? She talks about her unique career in a fascinating edition of CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters, airing this Sunday.

Gardner-White is a 112-year-old family-owned furniture retailer, and Stewart is the first female to serve as CEO of the company.

She is also actively involved in the community with The Parade Company, Business Leaders for Michigan, and the Economic Club of Detroit, among the organizations she belongs to.

Then the focus turns to helping entrepreneurs, as David Tarver, founder of the Urban Entrepreneurship Initiative, and Ned Staebler, of TechTown, discuss their efforts to assist entrepreneurs in Detroit and other cities.

Tarver, who is originally from Flint, started Telecom Analysis Systems, which he later sold. He founded the Urban Entrepreneurship Initiative to help entrepreneurs.

Staebler runs TechTown, which is Wayne State University's entrepreneurship hub and is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Staebler talks about TechTown's imprint and how it has helped start-ups and entrepreneurs across the region.

Both leaders talk about the importance of entrepreneurship in an urban community.

