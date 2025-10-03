Michigan Matters: Mary Sheffield on the issues, plus a roundtable on federal government shutdown and politics

Detroit Mayoral Candidate Mary Sheffield was asked about a bevy of issues, from creating more economic development in the neighborhoods, to affordable housing, to dealing with the White House in a far-flung conversation on this week's Michigan Matters.

Sheffield, President of Detroit City Council, talked about the Motor City and its role in the region, and the road ahead if she is successful in her bid to become the first female mayor in Detroit's history.

Mary Sheffield

She is facing Rev. Solomon Kinloch Jr. in the Nov. 4 election to replace outgoing Mayor Mike Duggan, who is running as an independent in next year's Governor race. (Kinloch also has an open invitation to appear on an episode of the show).

Sheffield talked about education, fighting crime and more.

Then, the roundtable of Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, former Michigan Republican Party Chair Susy Avery, and AECOM's Michael Griffie, discussed the federal government shutdown and what's ahead.

Bryan Barnett, Susy Avery and Michael Griffie

The panel talked about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who gave a speech in Toronto this week about tariffs, and talked about her future as a potential presidential candidate.

Barnett, who dealt with the fallout of a shooting rampage at a water park in his city, mentioned how he has been talking with officials in Grand Blanc as they contend with a shooting rampage at a church last week.