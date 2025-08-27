Michigan Matters: Detroit Symphony Orchestra going strong after 130-plus years

It's a look at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and its impact over 130 years in the Motor City, as Erik Rönmark, DSO president and CEO, and Mike Bickers, Regional President of Detroit and Southeast Michigan at PNC Bank, discuss on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters.

Bickers talks about PNC Pops, the modern music concert series that is part of the DSO's upcoming season, which kicks off in a few weeks.

Mike Bickers and Erik Rönmark with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Rönmark and Bickers also discuss the importance of music to young people as arts programs are reduced in many schools.

Then the roundtable of Susy Avery, former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, Michael Griffie, market leader, AECOM, and Nancy Kaffer, editorial page editor of Detroit Free Press, talk about unique times in politics as Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan held an event with 200 leaders from both sides of the aisle who endorsed his independent campaign for governor. And they talk about other issues in that contest.

Susy Avery, Michael Griffie and Nancy Kaffer Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then the roundtable also weighs in on the Detroit mayoral race as City Council President Mary Sheffield is facing Rev. Solomon Kinlock Jr. in the November election. And they talk about issues that will resonate in the contest, and they discuss the importance of the ground game.

