Michigan Matters: Detroit Grand Prix and Ford Fireworks lighting up the Motor City!

The Motor City will be in the international spotlight yet again as the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear and Ford Fireworks returns to the streets and skies of downtown Detroit to the delight of over a million folks who will be on hand for the two signature events.

Bud Denker, president of Penske Corp. and chairman of the Detroit Grand Prix (held May 30 through June 1), appears on Michigan Matters along with Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company, which stages the Ford Fireworks on Monday, June 23, to talk about the two events.

Denker talked about changes for the upcoming race, which also includes more for the community to enjoy during race days at no charge, including being allowed to walk on the race track to see collectible cars in a program staged with the Detroit Auto Dealers Association. There are also concerts planned for Saturday night, for which tickets are being sold.

Bud Denker and Tony Michaels on the set of Michigan Matters. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Michaels talked about the process of putting on the fireworks, from the choice of music to the types of fireworks lighting up the skies. And he talked about efforts to build a new headquarters for The Parade Company, which also stages America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White.

