Michigan Matters: Defending the Mitten State’s defense industry

Michigan put the world on wheels, and with its manufacturing prowess, has also dominated the defense industry.

Jennifer Tisdale, National Defense Industrial Association board member, Valde Garcia, president of NDIA Michigan Chapter, and Mark Ignash, Director of the Michigan Office of Defense and Aerospace Innovation, discuss on Michigan Matters.

The trio also discusses Selfridge Air National Guard Base and its economic impact across the state.

Glenn Stevens, Mark Hackel and Eric Larson. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

The roundtable of Glenn Stevens Jr., executive director of MichAuto, which is part of the Detroit Regional Chamber, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, and Eric Larson, CEO of Downtown Detroit Partnership, discusses a busy time with talk of tariffs and business at the Mackinac Policy Conference taking place this week.

