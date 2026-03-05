Michigan man's weekly lottery habit pays off with $1M scratch-off ticket win

A Michigan man's weekly lottery habit has paid off with a $1 million scratch-off ticket win.

The 48-year-old Jackson County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, says he's now one step closer to retirement after winning the big prize playing the Michigan Lottery's Millionaire Maker instant game.

"I've been buying one Millionaire Maker ticket a week since the game came out," said the man in a statement. "I scratched the 'Your Numbers' section of the ticket first and saw 44 had '$1MIL' underneath it. Then I scratched the 'Winning Numbers' section next. When I revealed 44 as one of my winning numbers, I thought, 'This can't be real.' I tried to stay calm, but I was so excited."

The man bought the $50 ticket at Lakeside Convenience Store, located at 506 5th Street in Michigan Center.

The lucky winner chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000 and plans to save his winnings for retirement.

Players have won more than $78 million playing Millionaire Maker since the game launched in September 2025, the Michigan Lottery said.