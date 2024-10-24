Michigan man admits to $100,000 wire fraud scheme targeting Lowe's, retail stores in 5 states

Eastern Michigan professor suspended after sting arrest, Vance returns to state and more top stories

Eastern Michigan professor suspended after sting arrest, Vance returns to state and more top stories

Eastern Michigan professor suspended after sting arrest, Vance returns to state and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 35-year-old Brownstown Township man pleaded guilty to wire fraud after he allegedly defrauded Lowe's Companies, Inc. and several retail stores across five states.

According to court documents, Leroy Artemus Tolbert III worked with others to defraud Lowe's and retail locations in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Tolbert is accused of fraudulently applying for a Lowe's credit card under a company name and using another person's identity as an authorized user. He then allegedly used the Lowe's card to buy thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. The amount of fraud totaled $100,000.

Tolbert has agreed to pay $100,000 in restitution. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

A sentencing date has not been set.