Watch CBS News
Local News

Hillsdale County man wins $6M playing Michigan Lottery's Super Raffle game

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A Hillsdale County man says he couldn't contain himself after finding out he won a $6 million Super Raffle prize from the Michigan Lottery. 

The lucky player was selected as the $6 million winner when his raffle number — 130129 — was chosen in the Nov. 19 drawing.

The 69-year-old man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at B&T Party Store, located at 12823 East Chicago Road in Somerset Center.

"I really liked the odds of the Super Raffle game, so I bought a ticket here and there," said the player in a statement. "I checked my raffle number on MichiganLottery.com the day of the drawing and couldn't contain myself when I found out I'd won the $6 million top prize. I called my wife over to the computer to show her the results and I think she stopped breathing for a minute when she found out how much we won."  

The lucky winner elected to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $4.1 million. 

The man plans to share his winnings with his children and then save the rest. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue