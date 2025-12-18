Hillsdale County man wins $6M playing Michigan Lottery's Super Raffle game

A Hillsdale County man says he couldn't contain himself after finding out he won a $6 million Super Raffle prize from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player was selected as the $6 million winner when his raffle number — 130129 — was chosen in the Nov. 19 drawing.

The 69-year-old man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at B&T Party Store, located at 12823 East Chicago Road in Somerset Center.

"I really liked the odds of the Super Raffle game, so I bought a ticket here and there," said the player in a statement. "I checked my raffle number on MichiganLottery.com the day of the drawing and couldn't contain myself when I found out I'd won the $6 million top prize. I called my wife over to the computer to show her the results and I think she stopped breathing for a minute when she found out how much we won."

The lucky winner elected to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $4.1 million.

The man plans to share his winnings with his children and then save the rest.