Michigan man wins $429K Fantasy 5 jackpot on April Fools' Day

It was no joke for an Oakland County man who won a $429,249 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery on April Fools' Day. 

The 63-year-old man, who wishes to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the April 1 drawing: 09-14-21-35-36.

"I have been an avid Lottery player for years and play all of the different games in store and online," said the player. "I bought my Fantasy 5 ticket on April 1, but I didn't check the winning numbers until the next day. When I saw I'd won the jackpot, I thought it was some sort of April Fools' joke. I was thrilled when I called the Lottery and found out the prize was indeed real!"

With his winnings, the man plans to pay bills and buy his wife a new car.  

Each Fantasy 5 play is $1, and for an extra $1 per play, players can add EZmatch to a ticket, affording players the chance to win $500 instantly. 

Players can also add Double Play to Fantasy 5 tickets for an extra $1 per play, which gives them a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the Double Play drawing, according to the Michigan Lottery. 

Drawings are held every night at 7:29 p.m. Tickets can be purchased until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing. 

