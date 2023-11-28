Michigan man wins $1M Mega Millions prize

INTERLOCHEN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 37-year-old man is looking forward to getting rid of some debt after winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Kyle Becker, of Interlochen, matched the five white balls, 11-32-43-57-70, in the Oct. 27 drawing.

"I usually buy a Mega Millions ticket every few weeks," said Becker. "I was on my way to my property to hunt early one morning and stopped to check my Mega Millions ticket. I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office when I scanned it, so I asked the clerk what that meant. She told me I must have won big, and when I asked how big, she thought maybe a couple thousand dollars."

"When I got in my truck, I looked up the winning numbers and saw I matched five for a $1 million prize, Becker continued. "When I told my wife how much we won, she didn't believe me until I sent her a picture of the ticket. I was having a hard time believing it myself, but I couldn't verify the prize until Monday morning when the Lottery office opened. I still can't believe it's real even though I am here claiming the prize!"

He purchased the winning ticket at the Miracle Mile E-Z Mart at 509 Munson Ave. in Traverse City.

With his winnings, Becker plans to pay bills and pay off debt.

Drawings for the Mega Millions happen on Tuesday and Friday evenings.