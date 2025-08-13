Watch CBS News
Michigan man wins $100K after playing online instant game for first time

DeJanay Booth-Singleton
A Livingston County, Michigan, man's first time playing an instant game earned him $100,000.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the 44-year-old played the Jumanji Rush online instant game. The man recently went to the Lottery headquarters to claim the prize.

"I play online a lot, but this was my first time ever playing Jumanji Rush," the man said. "I was playing late at night and thought I won $100 at first, so it was quite the surprise when I realized I'd actually won $100,000. It's pretty cool to win such a large prize, especially my first time playing that game."  

Michigan Lottery says more than 1 million people have registered to play more than 200 online games. Anyone playing online games has a chance to win $1 to multimillion-dollar prizes.

