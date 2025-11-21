Michigan man wins $1M on scratch-off ticket someone else passed on buying

A Michigan man turned his decision to buy a $10 scratch-off ticket, which someone else had set aside and passed on, into a $1 million payday.

The 33-year-old Wayne County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the winning Blazing Suits instant ticket at Fawaz Petroleum LLC, located at 19245 Schoolcraft in Detroit.

"There was a Blazing Suits ticket set aside on the counter that someone else had decided not to purchase, so I purchased it," said the 33-year-old player in a statement. "I scratched the ticket off and couldn't believe it when I saw it was a $1 million winner! I never would have thought I'd win such a large lottery prize, so it's truly a blessing."

The man elected to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000. He plans to save his lottery winnings.

"Winning is a great feeling, but it's also a lot of pressure because your mind starts thinking of all the different things you can do with this amount of money," the man said.

Since the game first launched in June, players have won more than $14 million on Blazing Suits, according to the Michigan Lottery. Every $10 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million.