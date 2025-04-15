Michigan man upset that girlfriend went on cruise sentenced for ship bomb hoax

A Michigan man who was upset that he had to watch pets while his girlfriend's family went on a cruise was sentenced to eight months in prison Monday for making a false bomb threat.

The email forced Carnival Corp. to check more than 1,000 rooms after the ship had departed Miami in January 2024, prosecutors said.

"Anyone making a bomb threat should expect to be taken at his word. Fortunately, this particular hoax did not result in physical injury," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said in a court filing.

Joshua Lowe, 19, was sentenced to prison during an appearance in federal court in Kalamazoo.

"FBI agents traced the email address to Lowe, who was living with his girlfriend's family," Kessler said. "Lowe admitted he sent the message because he was upset that the family went on the cruise, while leaving him behind to care for their pets."

Lowe apologized in a letter to U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney.

"This is all my fault and take full responsibility," he said.