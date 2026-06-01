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Michigan man sentenced to up to 25 years for stalking minor, throwing Molotov cocktails at home

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Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A Mid-Michigan man was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison over circumstances that included stalking a minor and throwing Molotov cocktails at a Livingston County home. 

Alex Buley-Neumar was in 44th Circuit Court in Howell on Thursday, receiving a sentence of seven to 25 years, credit for time served, on a total of eight charges, court records show, including stalking a minor, criminal sexual conduct with an underage person, arson and possession of a Molotov cocktail

The incident involving the incendiary devices happened on Nov. 28 at a home on Burson Drive in Brighton Township. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived, they found fire-related damage to the property and evidence of the incendiary devices nearby on the road. 

"Alert neighbors quickly extinguished the flames, preventing what could have been a catastrophic outcome," deputies said at the time. 

Buley-Neumar was arrested about a day later through the efforts of the Livingston County Sheriff's Office and Mount Pleasant Police Department. 

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