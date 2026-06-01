Michigan man sentenced to up to 25 years for stalking minor, throwing Molotov cocktails at home

A Mid-Michigan man was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison over circumstances that included stalking a minor and throwing Molotov cocktails at a Livingston County home.

Alex Buley-Neumar was in 44th Circuit Court in Howell on Thursday, receiving a sentence of seven to 25 years, credit for time served, on a total of eight charges, court records show, including stalking a minor, criminal sexual conduct with an underage person, arson and possession of a Molotov cocktail

The incident involving the incendiary devices happened on Nov. 28 at a home on Burson Drive in Brighton Township. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived, they found fire-related damage to the property and evidence of the incendiary devices nearby on the road.

"Alert neighbors quickly extinguished the flames, preventing what could have been a catastrophic outcome," deputies said at the time.

Buley-Neumar was arrested about a day later through the efforts of the Livingston County Sheriff's Office and Mount Pleasant Police Department.