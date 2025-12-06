Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at Brighton Township home and stalking a minor

A 25-year-old man is accused of throwing multiple Molotov cocktails at a home in Brighton Township, Michigan, and stalking a minor.

According to online court records, Alex Buley-Neumar of Mount Pleasant is charged with one count each of manufacturing or possessing a Molotov Cocktail or explosive, aggravated stalking of a minor, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Friday that deputies responded to a residence on Burson Drive during the night of Nov. 28 for reports of multiple Molotov cocktails being thrown at a home and igniting fires in the area. Officials at the scene found evidence of incendiary devices in the road and fire damage to a property. Residents in the neighborhood extinguished the flames.

The sheriff's office said deputies identified Buley-Neumar as the suspect. Investigators then discovered the incident was connected to an ongoing stalking and harassment case involving a minor over social media platforms, according to officials.

Buley-Neumar was found and arrested without trouble less than a day after the Nov. 28 incident as a result of a coordinated effort between the sheriff's office and the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officials said. He was arraigned on Monday.

A judge set Buley-Neumar's bond at $1 million cash or surety, according to online court records. A probable cause conference for him is scheduled for Tuesday and an examination is set for Dec. 16.