Watch CBS News
Crime

Michigan man to serve 2 years' probation on disorderly charge after fatal stabbing

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A Michigan man was ordered to serve two years of probation after having pleaded guilty to a disorderly person charge after a fatal altercation at Kroger in Southgate, Michigan. 

The stabbing on Oct. 7 resulted in the death of Ramon Vazquez, 23. 

But the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said a few days later that it would not charge the suspect over the death, saying that Charles M. Hinton, 33, acted in self defense. Hinton was instead facing one count of carrying a concealed weapon over having a knife at the store; a charge that Third Circuit Court records show has since been dismissed. 

The disorderly conduct charge was settled with a sentencing on Jan. 6, court records show. 

An investigation determined that Vazquez went to the store on the 16700 block of Fort Street looking for Hinton and punched him multiple times, according to the prosecutor's office. During the attack, prosecutors say Hinton pulled out his knife and allegedly stabbed Vazquez two times.  

Vazquez was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.  

Hinton remained at the store and was taken into custody. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue