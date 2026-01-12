Michigan man to serve 2 years' probation on disorderly charge after fatal stabbing

A Michigan man was ordered to serve two years of probation after having pleaded guilty to a disorderly person charge after a fatal altercation at Kroger in Southgate, Michigan.

The stabbing on Oct. 7 resulted in the death of Ramon Vazquez, 23.

But the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said a few days later that it would not charge the suspect over the death, saying that Charles M. Hinton, 33, acted in self defense. Hinton was instead facing one count of carrying a concealed weapon over having a knife at the store; a charge that Third Circuit Court records show has since been dismissed.

The disorderly conduct charge was settled with a sentencing on Jan. 6, court records show.

An investigation determined that Vazquez went to the store on the 16700 block of Fort Street looking for Hinton and punched him multiple times, according to the prosecutor's office. During the attack, prosecutors say Hinton pulled out his knife and allegedly stabbed Vazquez two times.

Vazquez was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Hinton remained at the store and was taken into custody.