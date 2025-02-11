Michigan man sentenced to 90 years in prison for sexually exploiting a child

Police say two kids froze to death in a van; winter storm watch issued; and more top stories

Police say two kids froze to death in a van; winter storm watch issued; and more top stories

Police say two kids froze to death in a van; winter storm watch issued; and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — An Oceana County man was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually abusing the child of a woman he dated, officials said.

Brandon Lee Chase, 45, of Walkerville, was sentenced Monday to 90 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to court documents, Chase recorded explicit videos of the abuse, which officials say continued for years.

"Today's sentencing of Brandon Chase is a decisive victory in the FBI's unyielding battle against sexual predators who prey on our most vulnerable population," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "I am grateful of the tireless investigative efforts of the FBI's WEBCHEX Task Force, alongside our law enforcement partners at the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and the Muskegon Justice for Women Task Force. The priority of the FBI in Michigan is to protect our communities and disrupt criminal acts that could harm the residents and visitors of Michigan. Lastly, I would like to thank the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Michigan for their essential partnership in ensuring Mr. Chase is held accountable for his criminal acts and that those who were victimized are a step closer to healing."

The case was investigated by the FBI, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Muskegon Township Police Department and Muskegon Police Department.

Authorities say Chase is a repeat sex offender, and he pleaded no contest to criminal sexual conduct in a separate case in Shelby Village. He is awaiting sentencing in that case.