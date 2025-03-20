Watch CBS News
Michigan man sentenced for hate crime of defacing Black church in Roseville

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

A Warren, Michigan, man was sentenced Wednesday to a year in prison for spray-painting numerous swastikas and other graffiti on a predominantly Black church in Roseville.

David Bluer, 34, reportedly spray-painted the word "die" and swastikas on the exterior of Greater New Life Church in October 2021. Bluer pleaded guilty in December 2024 to one count of damaging religious property.

According to court documents, Bluer admitted to defacing the church because the church has a mostly Black congregation and a Black pastor.

"It would be hypocritical for me to not forgive him when I've been forgiven, so that's why I think it's so important that we forgive him; you know, we hold no grudges or anything," said Greater New Life Church pastor Darnell Moore in December.  

Moore says he'll never forget the day when he saw the horrific images of swastikas spray-painted on the church. 

"First thought is, why would someone do that to us? We don't bother anybody, you know; we just try to do the work of the Lord," he said. 

Bluer is also accused of spray-painting swastikas, a racist slur and other graffiti on a public bathroom in Trombly Park in Warren in October 2021. He admitted that he was motivated to commit the crimes "because of the race and color of Black people who used the park, and because Black people were and had been enjoying the park," according to a March 2024 news release

"The defendant's attack, motivated by race and color, instilled fear in not only the mostly Black congregants of the church but damaged the entire community's sense of safety. Our office will always vigorously prosecute those who commit unlawful bias-motivated acts and seek justice for the victims," said Acting U.S. Attorney Beck.

